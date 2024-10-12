Cyberabad police launch online permission management system

Hyderabad: Aiming for digitising police services and improving efficiency of permission approvals, the Cyberabad police, in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), launched a web portal, ‘Cyberabad Police Permission Management System’ (CPPMS). The system replaces the manual process, reducing delays and ensuring faster, more transparent services for the public.

According to the police, the initiative reflects the Cyberabad police commitment to using technology for better service delivery, increasing accountability and transparency, and offering hassle-free citizen services. In the first phase, the CPPMS web portal will grant permissions for commercial or ticketed events and controlled blasting NOC (fresh) online from Friday. Within three months, all other permissions will be included in the portal.

The CPPMS benefits in re-engineering of process, one-stop permission platform, timely applications and time-bound permissions, automated approval process, comprehensive event data/data analytics, real-time tracking and transparent services, freedom from challan submissions, venue safety and compliance checks, handling rule violations, and making online ticket-selling platforms accountable.

The police said, for assistance, the public can contact the helpline numbers Ashok (events) 8712590334, Hanuma (blasting) 9676836026. For more information and to apply for permissions, visit https://cybpms.telangana.gov.in/ or www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.