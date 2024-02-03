Live
Just In
Cyberabad police nab two AP police constables transporting ganja
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended two persons working as police constables in the Andhra Pradesh Special Police for their involvement in smuggling 22 kgs of ganja on Friday.
According to the police, they were caught transporting ganja in Bachupally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The two arrested policemen, a head constable and a constable of the third battalion of APSP, were transporting 22 kgs of ganja in 11 packets.
The Balanagar SOT intercepted a car on information and was surprised to see police transporting the narcotic. A preliminary investigation revealed that the two policemen were on leave on the grounds of ill health and were planning to earn some money by peddling ganja.
