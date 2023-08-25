Cyberabad police nabs chaddi gang member

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police teams caught one accused from a notorious chaddi gang.

Police seized eight tolas of golf with Rs 4 lakh. He was involved in four cases in Miyapur and Ameenpur police station limits.

On credible information, Miyapur police on Wednesday apprehended the accused at Lingampally railway station, who was involved in burglary cases. According to police, he was identified as Minama Mukeshbhai Bharubhai (27) of Dahod district in Gujarat.

Police said two other accused Vikrambhai Dariyabhai Parmar (25) and Mohaniya Nitinbhai (25) both of Gujarat are absconding. While, another accused of the gang Surmalbhai Kaliyabhai (20) of Gujarat was by Keshod PS of Junagadh district, Gujarat.

DCP Madhapur G Sudeep said that all accused belong to the State of Gujarat. One of the accused Vikram who worked as plumber in Hyderabad, suggested to the accused Mukesh, Nitin, Sumral that they have to commit offences in Hyderabad, where Vikram noticed some good houses for committing the crimes where they can find more valuables. Then the gang decided to commit the offences in Hyderabad.

As per their plan, on August 8 they reached Hyderabad, Lingampally railway station. Vikram showed the targeted houses in the Ameenpur area. In the evening hours they sheltered in the Ameenpur jungle area adjacent to the house they targeted, to avoid unwanted enquiry by the public and the police.

“While going to commit the offences they dressed up in underwear and baniyan, covering the face with rumaal, handling footwear in hands and tie up shirt, pants to their waist, to avoid hooks, fencing and escaping from the crime scenes. After committing the crimes, they hide again in bushes till early morning hours to avoid unwanted enquiry from the public and the police,” said DCP.