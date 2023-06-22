Cyberabad police pays tribute to Telangana martyrs

As part of the decennial celebrations of Telangana state formation day on the last day i.e. 22.06.2023, Cyberabad police personnel paid their tributes to the martyrs of Telangana at Cyberabad CP office.



The Estate Officer ACP Mattaiah who was present there spoke on the occasion and said that as per the instructions of Cyberabad CP Mr. Stephen Ravindra, they had paid tributes to the martyrs today and wished that the aspirations of martyrs should be taken to future generations.



Stating that the Telangana state came into existence on June 2, 2014, with the sacrifice of Telangana martyrs, Mattaiah said that the Telangana police department is leading on all fronts under the leadership of Chief Minister of Telangana State K Chandrasekhara Rao setting an example to the country.



He said that Telangana police are working tirelessly to maintain law and order and opined that Telangana is the safest place in the country.



CAO Accounts Chandrakala, RI Admin Arun Kumar, RI Himakar, RI Yadaiah, Ministerial Staff and others were among those who paid their respects.

