Cybercrime cops block fraudulent fund transfers of Rs 28 lakh

Hyderabad: Swiftly action by the victims in reporting the crime to Hyderabad cyber crime police blocked the transfer of Rs 28.07 lakh of four victims.

The cyber crime police announced a significant achievement in their relentless fight against cyber fraud. According to cyber crime, on Tuesday, they saved Rs 1.75 lakh of the victim related to installation of APK based KYC fraud. Following the complaint in the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), the police escalated with the victim's Union bank of India and blocked the transaction.

In the second case, they stopped the transaction of Rs 4.73 lakh related to Mumbai police fraud from the victims ICICI Bank. In the third case, the cyber crime stopped the transaction of Rs 20.08 lakh related to Mumbai police fraud. In fourth case, the team blocked the transaction in multiple accounts of Rs 1.50 lakh in HDFC and Indian Overseas Bank which belonged to a fraudster. Altogether, the four victims lost a total amount of Rs 37,32,900 out of which Rs 28,07,085 was frozen in the fraudsters bank accounts immediately by the NCRP team.

“Due to prompt action, the police could withhold an amount of Rs 28.07 lakh belonging to the victims. After necessary legal formalities the amount will be refunded to them,” said DCP Cybercrimes, D Kavitha.

The cyber crime police advised to report the matters relating to cyber financial frauds, immediately by dialing cyber crime helpline number 1930 and reaching out to nearest police station or visiting the NCRP cybercrime.gov.in.