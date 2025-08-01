Cybercrime police crack 18 cases in a week; arrest 31 across country

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police detected 18 cybercrime cases in a week between July 22 and July 28, leading to the arrest of 31 individuals from various states. The investigation exposed a widespread network of cybercrime activity across the country.

According to Cybercrime police, of the 31 arrested, 19 were linked to trading frauds, which accounted for the largest share of cases. The detected cases included eight related to trading fraud, two each of part-time job scams, digital arrest fraud, fake customer care service fraud, and vishing. One case each was registered for gaming fraud and loan fraud.

As many as nine individuals were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly forming a gang to conspire and commit cybercrimes.

The police seized two cars, one laptop, 32 mobile phones, seven cheque books, one SIM card, and Rs 82,500 in cash during the operations.

Moreover, the Cybercrime Police obtained 283 refund orders from the court in 60 cases, securing a total amount of Rs 1,20,77,214 to be returned to those affected.

Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant, particularly against online trading schemes promising high returns.