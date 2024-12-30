  • Menu
Cybercrime Surge in Hyderabad: Rising Fraud and Digital Arrest Scams

Highlights

Cybercrime is on the rise, with fraudsters using tricks like fake investments and arrest threats to steal money. Learn how to stay safe and protect your information online.

Cybercrime is when bad people trick others on the internet to steal their money. They do this by promising easy money or by pretending to be police officers and threatening to arrest people. In Hyderabad, the number of cybercrimes has gone up by 24% this year.

Some of the common tricks are "investment fraud," where people are tricked into thinking they will make a lot of money, and "digital arrest fraud," where criminals pretend to be police officers and say they will arrest someone if they don’t pay money. Many people, including workers, students, and retired people, have lost money because of these scams.

In one case, a doctor lost a lot of money because of a fake money-making scheme. In another case, a woman and her daughters lost a lot of money when fraudsters pretended to be police. The police say that cybercriminals use small details, like phone numbers, to trick people into giving away their money.

It’s important for everyone to be careful and protect their information online. The Hyderabad Police have returned a lot of money to people who were tricked by cybercriminals this year.

