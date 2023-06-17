Cybercrime unit arrests four in business fraud

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes Unit arrested four persons who were involved in business fraud and cheated an amount of Rs 87 lakh.

The accused are identified as Vincent Ibhaduwede, Nigerian (37), Shakil (34), Arvind Mishra (45), Saifullah Khan (53), all from Mumbai and Christopher is absconding. Police seized one laptop and six mobile phones from them.

Accused Christopher sent an email to the complainant on February 6, 2023 stating that he is Dr Arthur Williams from LexoPharma Company for a business proposal on mutual benefit for the supply of 2,000 packets of CissusPopulnea stems every month and their company is based in US and they manufacture different types of medicines using CissusPopulnea.

The complainant in the case is a pharma researcher and manufacturer. He was contacted by Christopher with a fictitious name and identity of Dr Arthur Williams. Christopher convinced the victim that he is in the legitimate business of dealing in medicines and Pharma in the USA in the name of Lexo Pharma and for his company, he needs raw material (CissusPopulnea) from India.

He introduced a fake raw material supplier Monika Sharma to the complainant and introduced one Larry White as a fictitious person and Manager of Lexo Pharma company.

Initially, the victim was asked to buy 3 packets of raw material (CissusPopulnea) stems for which he paid Rs 1,44,000. He handed over these packets as a sample to one African National Danny in Delhi.

Then in the guise of supplying a total 200 packets of theraw material, the complainant paid a total Rs 87,45,000 to Siya Enterprises.

KVM Prasad, ACP Cyber Crime said Christopher sent the fake email as Arthur Williams from Lexo Pharma, Vincent Ibhaduwede used to collect the crime proceeds and sent it to Nigeria through the brother of Christopher. Shakil withdrew money from ACs and handed it over to Vincent and Aravind Mishra withdrew money from ATMs and handed it over to Shakil. Saifullah Khan used to open fake ACs as Siya Enterprises.

Police booked a case under section 66 (C) (D) ITA act 419, 420 IPC. The case was reported on May 16, 2023.