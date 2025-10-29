Cyclone Montha disrupts train services; several trains cancelled and rescheduled

Hyderabad: In anticipation of Cyclone Montha’s landfall along the east coast, the South Central Railway has announced multiple cancellations and rescheduling of train services on Tuesday to ensure passenger safety. Operations have been suspended across key routes in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana, particularly from Visakhapatnam and nearby regions.

Ten trains, including services from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nanded, New Delhi, Machilipatnam, Mumbai, and Guntur, have been cancelled for October 28. Additionally, services from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai and Lingampalli to Kakinada Port have also been withdrawn.

Several long-distance trains originating from Shalimar, Howrah, and Bilaspur have been rescheduled, with delays ranging from seven to twelve hours.

Railway officials stated that these measures are being taken purely in the interest of passenger safety, and restoration of normal operations will depend on the cyclone’s impact and weather conditions across the affected divisions.