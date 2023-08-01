  • Menu
D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO D Madhukar Naik will hold the additional charge of additional defence estates officer, Secunderabad. As of Monday, Ministry of Defence has transferred and posted a few ‘Group A’ Officers of the Indian defence estates service.

Kapil Goyal, additional defence estates officer, Secunderabad, who holds the charge of DEO Secunderabad, is transferred and posted as additional chief executive officer, cantonment board, Delhi, D Madhukar Naik, CEO Secunderabad, who will hold additional charge. Also, Bhupati Rohit, defence estates officer, Sri Nagar, is transferred and posted as joint defence estates officer, Secunderabad, stated a senior officer, SCB.

