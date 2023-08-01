Live
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
- Empowering students: Upskilling for better job opportunities
Just In
Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
Highlights
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO D Madhukar Naik will hold the additional charge of additional defence estates officer, Secunderabad. As...
Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board CEO D Madhukar Naik will hold the additional charge of additional defence estates officer, Secunderabad. As of Monday, Ministry of Defence has transferred and posted a few ‘Group A’ Officers of the Indian defence estates service.
Kapil Goyal, additional defence estates officer, Secunderabad, who holds the charge of DEO Secunderabad, is transferred and posted as additional chief executive officer, cantonment board, Delhi, D Madhukar Naik, CEO Secunderabad, who will hold additional charge. Also, Bhupati Rohit, defence estates officer, Sri Nagar, is transferred and posted as joint defence estates officer, Secunderabad, stated a senior officer, SCB.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS