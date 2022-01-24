D Srinivas' entry into Congress delayed

Hyderabad: The entry of TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas into the Congress party has been adjourned. He was scheduled to join the grand old party on January 24.

However, the programme has been adjourned due to prevailing Covid pandemic situation. It is learnt that 'DS' has himself postponed the joining ceremony keeping in view the seriousness of the virus.

The Congress sources have said that DS was likely to join the party during the upcoming Parliament session. The political growth of DS took place in the Congress party. He led the party to two successive victories in 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections as PCC president in the undivided AP.

However, he later joined the TRS after the State formation and went on to become a RS member. However, differences cropped up between the CM and DS forcing KCR to keep the veteran leader at bay. This has prompted DS to return to his old party and remain in it till his last breath.