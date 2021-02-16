Dabeerpura road thrown open for public

Dabeerpura: The residents of Dabeerupura and surrounding localities can now breathe easily after the Dabeerpur anala works which started almost 2 years back were completed. Dabeerpura road which was closed for the ongoing works was also thrown open to commuters.

On Monday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with MLA, corporators and GHMC officials reviewed the works and reopened the road for general public.

It is considered as one of the important projects in the Old City to stop constant overflowing of the nala during every monsoon. The works were sanctioned after the area was flooded in heavy rains witnessed in 2019.Former GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore in May 2019sanctioned a total amount of Rs 1.90 crore which includes the works of desilting, removing of debris and constructing new pillars, nala widening and a slab.

Pasha Quadri said, "The works were delayed due to technical issues like shifting of electric poles. While the recent rains (during monsoon) have caused delay for works like the construction of retaining wall, slab and other construction works." During inspection, Asaduddin also instructed the concerned officials to start the second phase works of nala near the Purani Haveli road to Ganga Nagar. A separate amount of Rs 1.9 crore was also sanctioned for the works.

Reacting over the latest development the local activists welcomed the much awaited development. "On several occasions, Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Zonal Commissioner Ashok Samrat, MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri paid visits and inspected the works. Now finally after almost 2 years the works are completed," exclaimed Abdul Rahman social activist.