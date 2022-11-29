Dalit Bandhu - A paradigm shift for Dalits in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government's flagship Dalit Bandhu programme is bringing a paradigm shift in the lives of the dalit communities. Aiming for socio-economic empowerment of the dalit community, the State government has already decided to extend the scheme to 2.82 lakh eligible beneficiaries during the 2022-23 financial year. Up until November 20 this year, more than 31,000 eligible families have benefited from the scheme in the State.

Under the scheme, each eligible dalit family will receive Rs 10 lakh as a grant, without any bank linkage. The beneficiaries have the freedom to utilise the amount to establish their own business or improve their livelihood opportunities.

So far, the government has released Rs 3,100 crore in 2021-22 and is spending another Rs 17,700 crore for the scheme's implementation across the State this year. About 100 eligible individuals, each from 118 Assembly constituencies, received a grant of Rs 10 lakh under the scheme in 2021-22.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Karimnagar district in July last year on a pilot basis and about 15,402 dalit families benefitted in Huzurabad constituency alone.

Similarly, around 75 families benefitted in Vasalamarri gram panchayat under the scheme, which was also implemented in Madhira, Thungathurthy, Atchampet and Jukkal constituencies, where 4,808 individuals availed the scheme. The Chief Minister had already instructed the officials to prepare a plan of action for the scheme's effective implementation.