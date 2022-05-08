Damage in Yadadri is minor, says Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Stating that the damage caused in Yadadri temple because of rain was minor ones, the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Saturday asked the officials to set right the things and provide better facilities to the devotees visiting the temple.

The Minister reviewed the facilities for the devotees in the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple here at Aranya Bhavan on Saturday. He said that it was not right to criticise Yadadri for political gains and asked the opposition parties not to damage the sanctity of the sacred temple. "The small problems were shown in a magnifying glass. When there is rain certainly there would be damage and leakages. However, the leakages were immediately corrected," said Indrakaran Reddy.

Talking on the facilities to the devotees, the Minister asked the officials to ensure that there is drinking water in the Q-Complex, cleanliness in the washrooms on the hillock.

Discussions were held on setting up thatched pandals, managing sewage canals, ensuring proper maintenance of fans in the queue complex, making wheelchairs available for the elderly and disabled, setting up mobile toilets under the hillock and setting up other facilities.

The Minister enquired about the problems arising out of the untimely rains and the remedial action. He also asked about thatched pandals, rainwater leaks and other damage. He said that the main focus should be on infrastructure and to see to it that a quick darshan to the common devotees is provided. He asked officials to see this as adjustment time and ensure that there are no obstacles in future.

The Minister asked officials to ensure drinking water supply in the queue lines for the devotees while waiting in the temple premises. The officials were directed to take appropriate action without any delay in the provision of accommodation.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao rebuilt the temple to make Yadadri a world class shrine. Since the beginning of the Swayambhu darshan, minor problems had come up there and the government was overcoming these problems by solving them one by one, the Minister added.