Damodar comes to aid of 3-yr-old accident victim

Hyderabad:Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha came to the rescue of the 3-year-old girl Sahasra, who was seriously injured and lost her parents in a road accident in Peddapally District on June 5.

Guntipalli Ramu and his wife Anusha, a resident of Basantnagar, died in a road accident in Peddapalli district on June 5. As Sahasra’s condition was critical, she was rushed to Karimnagar and from there to Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha was shocked to see the news about Sahasra's condition in the media. He spoke about Sahasra's health condition.

The minister directed top officials of the health department to provide free medical services to Sahasra. He said that the government would bear the expenses incurred. On the orders of the minister, Hyderabad DMHO and Dr Venkat went to Rainbow Hospital and enquired about Sahasra's health condition. He spoke to the family members and consoled them. The doctors explained that Sahasra had a serious injury to her vertebrae and would need an operation. DMHO Venkat advised the doctors to provide better medical services to Sahasra. He explained to the hospital management that the government would bear the cost of this.