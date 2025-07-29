Damodar urges AG to protect interests of TG medical students

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday met Attorney General Sudarshan Reddy and urged him to present arguments in the Supreme Court to protect the interests of students of Telangana on their local status.

In the wake of the Apex Court’s orders to follow the practice followed during the previous year and also on the directions of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Minister Rajanarsimha had a meeting with AG Sudarshan Reddy at his residence on Monday. The Minister appealed to Advocate General Sudarshan Reddy to present arguments in court to protect the interests of Telangana students. Minister suggested taking the assistance of senior lawyers if necessary for arguments in the Supreme Court.

The state government brought GO 33 last year to protect the interests of Telangana students and to ensure that only locals get medical seats in the counselling. The orders insisted that the students who have studied continuously for four years will be considered as locals. However, some of the students who have studied in other states had lost the local status, which prompted them to approach the court.

With students studying in other states approaching the court to be given seats in the Telangana local quota. In this context, the minister met the AG and requested to protect the interests of local students.