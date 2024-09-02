Dana Kishore orders eviction of people from dilapidated buildings

Hyderabad: Amid the incessant rain, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has issued strict directives to prevent loss of life or property. Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore on Sunday ordered evacuating residents from low-lying areas and those living near old, dilapidated buildings to safer locations. The municipal authorities were advised to use loudspeakers to inform and warn people about potential dangers in areas with open drains and approach canals.

Dana Kishore held a teleconference with officials from the GHMC, HMDA, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and other municipal authorities to review the situation and instruct necessary precautions.

He instructed officials to monitor water bodies such as Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar, and Hussain Sagar and urged officials to keep a close watch 24X7 on levels and alert the public in low-lying areas accordingly.

Senior officials, deputy commissioners, and municipal staff were instructed to be on the ground, promptly addressing public complaints and ensuring immediate resolution of issues. In areas near the Musi, authorities were directed to raise awareness among residents and take measures to prevent accidents by monitoring the situation closely and installing warning signs at hazardous spots.

He directed them to undertake super chlorination where necessary to prevent contamination of drinking water. Water quality supplied across the city should be rigorously tested, and sufficient chlorine tablets should be distributed to all municipal bodies in the Greater Hyderabad limits. He informed that over 610 teams of GHMC, HYDRA, HMDA, and Water Board are in the field. Regarding construction sites, particularly those managed by CREDAI and NAREDCO, Dana Kishore stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of all workers. He urged the associations to issue orders to their members to relocate workers to safe locations if needed and seek assistance of GHMC and zonal commissioners if necessary.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed officials to remain on high alert and take all necessary measures to prevent any inconvenience to the public. She advised re-location of affected residents to rehabilitation centres to ensure

their safety.

She stressed the need to closely monitor the flow in stormwater drains and open canals, urging officials to warn nearby residents and take preventive actions as required. She requested the citizens to report any emergencies to the GHMC control room at 040-21111111, the My GHMC app, or the DRF (Hyderabad) helpline at 9000113667.

Additionally, the Mayor instructed the town planning officials to be vigilant and take appropriate action to prevent any accidents near dilapidated buildings, compound walls, and ongoing construction sites.

Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy, along with senior officials, inspected the Hussain Sagar gates on Sunday. She emphasised the importance of vigilance among residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas and near open drains, as the city is expected to experience more heavy rain in the

coming days. She advised the citizens to remain cautious and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. The inspection was part of the city's broader efforts to monitor critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of its residents during the monsoon.