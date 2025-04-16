  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Dasoju to take oath as MLC today

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar who was recently elected as the Member of Legislative Council under MLA quota would be taking oath on Wednesday. After paying tributes at Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, the BRS leader would be taking oath in the Telangana Legislative Council premises in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Madhusudanachari, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, activists and several senior leaders.

