Dattareya’s life is an inspiration for everyone

Hyderabad: In recognition of his lifelong commitment to public service and values, former Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya was honoured with the Mahakali Mahesh Goud Bonala Award 2025 on Thursday.

The award was presented by the Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, who praised Dattatreya’s integrity and dedication to society. The award ceremony was held at Ravindra Bharathi amidst cultural events which are taken up during the grand Bonalu festivals. The event was graced by the presence of former Chairman of the Telangana BC Commission Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao, who presided over the function.

Expressing his gratitude, Dattatreya shared that the recognition holds personal meaning as he hails from the Old City of Hyderabad. He emphasized, “Bonalu celebrates feminine divinity and reflects the deep respects for women in Telangana culture. “Honoring women has always been my belief, and serving people remains my greatest reward”.

MLC D Sravan acknowledged the development work led by Mahakali Mahesh towards the restoration of Sri Simhavahini temple. BC Commission Chairman Gopisetty Niranjan recalled the rich cultural legacy of Bonalu in the Old City and appreciated the contribution of Mahakali Mahesh, K Prakash, Venkat Swamy, and Lingam Munnagu. Former Minister V Srinivas Goud also praised Dattatreya’s dedicated service to society.

Department of Language and Culture Director Mangodi Harikrishna, along with Nisha Kranti, Daivagna Sharma, Maruti Yadav, and Raghavender Gopisetty, also participated in the program. Awards were presented to outstanding journalists and public servants as part of the celebrations.