Daylight Robbery Attempt at Khazana Jewellery; Six Armed Suspects on the Run
In a shocking daylight incident, armed robbers attempted to loot Khazana Jewellery by opening fire on staff members. According to eyewitnesses, six masked men barged into the showroom just minutes after it opened, brandishing pistols and threatening employees. When the manager refused to hand over the locker keys, the assailants fired at him.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mahanti IPS rushed to the scene, conducted a detailed inspection, and gathered information from the staff. Treating the case as a top priority, he announced the formation of TEN special teams to track down the culprits.
Police said the gang’s operation resembled the style of a previous heist at Muthoot Finance, showing no fear while attempting the robbery. CCTV footage from nearby shops and traffic cameras is being examined to identify the suspects.