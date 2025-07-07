DCA seizes fake Levipil 500 tablets

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided multiple places based on the information found fake Levipil 500 tablets (Levetiracetam 500 mg) tablets and seized counterfeit ‘Levipil 500’. These were falsely claimed to be made by Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd.

According to DCA, these counterfeits were being sold in Kavadiguda in Hyderabad, and Karimnagar. During the raids, the police seized counterfeit drugs from two places – first at Arvind Pharma Distributors in BI Colony, Kavadiguda in Hyderabad and another at Venu Medical Agencies in Sai Nagar, Doctors Street in Karimnagar district. In a raid, the special teams from the DCA found fake stocks of Levipil 500 Tablets. The Levipil 500 Tablet is an anti-epileptic medicine used to treat fits in epilepsy. A comparison statement for the suspected batches was obtained from the original manufacturer, Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd., against the corresponding genuine batch. The manufacturer confirmed that the batch of ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg) detected by the Drugs Control Administration was indeed Counterfeit Drugs.

A senior officer at DCA said that the teams raided Arvind Pharma Distributors, SBI Colony, Kavadigudaon on 4th July, and the raid conducted on 5th July 2025 at Venu Medical Agencies, located in Sai Nagar, Doctors Street, Karimnagar, a counterfeit version of ‘Levipil 500’ Tablets (Levetiracetam Tablets 500 mg), falsely claimed to be manufactured by Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited, was detected. Counterfeit drugs were seized during both raids.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken against all offenders involved.

The DCA urges the public to report any suspected drug manufacturing activities. This includes narcotics and psychotropic substances in residential, commercial, or industrial areas.

Citizens can also report any illegal activities related to medicines. Call the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, at their Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969. They are available from 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days.