DCA steps up raids on quacks running illegal clinics

Rangareddy: Following the recent state-wide raids on chemists against illegal sale of abortion kits, the Drug Control Administration (DCA) Telangana has begun cracking the whip against quacks running clinics without proper qualification or permissions.

As part of their deterrent measures against the quacks, the DCA authorities on Friday raided a clinic at Nagaram village of Maheshwaram mandal under Rangareddy district run by a quack.

According to officials, the DCA team raided the premises of Chenna Tirupathi, a resident of Nagaram Village who was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications at his clinic.

During the raid, the DCA officials discovered 23 varieties of medicines worth Rs 50,000 that included antibiotics and analgesics, etc. They also found physician samples stocked on the premises without a drug licence.

The authorities said that indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may lead to devastating consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Director, Ranga Reddy G. Prasad assisted by Dr. P. Sravanthi Reddy, Drug Inspector, Maheshwaram. DCA authorities seized the entire stockpile of drugs and shifted the same for further analysis. “Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation as per the law against the offender”, said the authorities.

Earlier, the DCA authorities made similar raids at Shadnagar and nabbed a quack who was running the clinic without proper qualification, putting the life of the common people to jeopardy.

The DCA authorities also issued an advisory warning the wholesalers/dealers that supplying medicines to quacks, unqualified persona and unlicensed shops will attract penal action under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “Stringent action shall be initiated against such wholesalers/dealers involved in unauthorized and illegal supply of such medicines,” said the advisory.

It also said that stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the same act with imprisonment up to five years.