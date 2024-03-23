DCP honours bravery of mother-daughter duo in thwarting robbery

Hyderabad: North Zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini honoured a mother and daughter on Friday for their bravery in confronting and chasing away two robbers who entered their house in Begumpet, wearing helmets, masks, and carrying guns.

Two unidentified armed men invaded a house in Begumpet on Thursday. A video capturing the intense altercation between the mother-daughter duo and the robbers quickly went viral on social media, earning them applause from netizens.

According to DCP Rohini Priyadarshini, the accused not only intended to commit robbery but also attempted murder. She mentioned that the accused had previously visited the house in 2022 as workers during Diwali for four days. They had surveyed the area two days prior to the incident and posed as courier boys to gain entry. Once inside, they threatened the women with weapons and knives. Both accused were arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.

They have been produced to XI Criminal Court, Secunderabad, for judicial remand, along with seized properties such as ropes, one tapancha weapon, one rubber bullet shell, two knives, and one gift paper box.

According to police, on Thursday, the duo hatched a plan to rob the house, made a recce before the attempt, and selected the house. As part of the hatched plan, Sushil called Amita Mahnot (who is the house owner) and informed her that they had brought a courier in the name of N K Jain.

As such, her servant went down to receive the courier. The duo, who covered their faces one by one (Susil) wearing a helmet and Prem Chandra wearing a face mask and cap, entered the house forcefully to rob the house. Later, the accused, Premchandra, went directly into the kitchen and threatened the maid servant by keeping the knife on her throat. As such, there was a brawl between the minor girl and Sushil, and in the meantime, Amitha also interfered in a bid to thwart the robbery attempt. During the brawl, Sushil took out the country-made tapancha from his bag and tried to point it out at both the mother and daughter. Amita, who is well aware of martial arts, kicked Sushil and snatched the tapancha from his hands.

On receiving the blows and kicks, Sushil managed to flee from the house. And the second person, who was inside the house, was not aware of the outside scene. As such, surrounding people who heard the hue and cry from the house managed to catch hold of the second person who was inside the house.

It is pertinent to state that the bravery shown by both mother Amitha and her daughter is exemplary, but for their courage and confidence, they could thwart the robbery and catch one of the accused red-handedly with the help of a neighbour.