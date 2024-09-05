DCP Sneha Mehra Celebrates Teachers' Day with Students at Jamia tul Mominath

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Smt. Sneha Mehra, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South Zone, addressed students at Jamia tul Mominath at the Urdu Academy. In her speech, she highlighted the significance of dedication and hard work in achieving academic and professional aspirations.

DCP Mehra encouraged the students to embrace values of truth and knowledge, emphasizing their roles as responsible citizens in building a just society. She expressed her well wishes for their future endeavors and extended heartfelt greetings to all teachers for their pivotal role in nurturing responsibility and shaping future leaders.

The event marked a meaningful tribute to educators, underscoring their influence in fostering a sense of purpose and commitment among students.











