Debt-ridden RTA home guards urge prompt payment of pending salaries

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) is facing heat for non-payment of salaries to home guards working at RTA offices. Each home guard is paid over Rs 20,000 a month; there are some 50 HGs in Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts. It was in April that the home guards drew their last salary; ever since, they have been running from pillar to post.

The home guards are working in Uppal, Kukatpally, Medchal, and Ranga Reddy offices.

According to them, they are in debt as they have not received salaries for the last four months. “With no salary for the past four months, most of us are now in debt,” said a home guard working at Uppal RTA, requesting anonymity.

“Every home guard is to be paid around Rs 80,000 pending salary by the department. I want officials to give us our salaries without any further delay,” said Ravikiran (name changed on request). The home guards pointed out that they are facing problems as the new academic year for their children in educational institutions starts; and then there are the upcoming festivals.

It is said that the salaries of these employees need budgetary clearance. “We have been doing the rounds of all offices, but there is no answer from officials. I have to pay the school fee,” said a home guard. This is the second time that salaries have been delayed since last year. Many are forced to borrow from money lenders at high interest rates.

The Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary, M Dayanand, said, “The home guards are going through a tough time due to non-payment of salaries; most are forced to pawn jewellery and borrow money on interest to meet household expenses.

It is said salaries are pending due to the utilisation of funds for government schemes by withholding the staff salaries.”

He said, “Home guards had faced a similar problem last year when they were not paid salaries for a few months.” Home guards say they cannot demand the government, as it's a matter of their career.

Meanwhile, an official of the Transport Department said all arrears would be cleared soon, as it was being discussed by higher-ups.