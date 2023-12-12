  • Menu
Deeparadhana held at Tank Bund on last Monday of Karthika month

Telangana Ganga Theppotsavam Committee, on the occasion of last Monday of the month of Kartika, organised a Deeparadhan program near Sri Gangamma Temple, situated on the banks of Tank Bund.

Danam Nagender, former Minister and Khairatabad MLA, graced the event as the chief guest. The program was attended by people from al quarters including women and leaders.



X