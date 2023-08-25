Defaming own leaders is part of Cong culture: PV’s grandson

Hyderabad: N V Subhash, the BJP spokesperson and grandson of the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao has said that it was Congress culture to sully the image of its own veteran leaders after they died in a bid to boost the image of dynasty Gandhi family. The party can stoop to any level to defame ‘PV’ who devoted his entire life for party’s growth, he said.

Reacting sharply to some contents of the autobiography of Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyer, Subhash said Congress never ever respected its own leaders, especially PV, who was known as economic reformer when he was the Prime Minister.

Though he welcomed Aiyer's description as” the first BJP PM” of the country, but strongly condemned branding PV “communal”. The former diplomat who was close to the Gandhi family never dared to question PV about his functioning. But now he raised the question of his integrity 19 years after his death by dubbing him “ communal”, Subhash rued.

‘Aiyer always indulged in nuisance by using unparliamentary words against the saffron party, Congress leaders and also about RSS. The book indicates his level of sycophancy to the Gandhi family, Subhash alleged, adding the presence of Sonia Gandhi at the book launch further strengthened our apprehension that she deliberately did not allow PV’s body inside the AICC to pay respect to the departed leader, he said.

Subhash took strong objection to the contents of the book about resumption of dialogue with Pakistan and questioned how dialogue could be resumed with an enemy country that never repented or initiated any peace measures to create an amicable atmosphere. He criticised Aiyar for ‘always wanting Pakistan to be superior to India’.