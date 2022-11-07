Delay in result declaration unacceptable, says Etala

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Etala Rajender on Sunday took strong exception on the declaration of Munugodu by-election results by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Etala said it was unacceptable that EC delayed the declaration of round-wise results and added that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had lost the by-election on moral grounds and did not learn lessons from the election results of Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly constituencies.

He said the Chief Minister would not have conditions to work in a focused manner like he focused on Munugodu Assembly constituency in the next Assembly elections.

Stating that the time to influence people by using money and liquor had gone in the State, Etala said the BJP registered a moral victory in Munugodu and claimed that the people of the constituency voted for BJP by ignoring the KCR's promises to build roads and drainages.