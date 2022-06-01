Delayed Aasara pensions keep haunting disabled

Hyderabad: As usual, the issue of delay in releasing Aasara pensions is causing extreme inconvenience to physically challenged persons, especially in GHMC limits who are now venting frustration at authorities for not addressing the issue despite several representations. They plan to hold a protest on June 1 against the delay.

The beneficiaries said May has passed without Aasara pensions while senior citizens and disabled, apart from beneficiaries of other categories, keep making rounds of GHMC offices just to enquire about the release of dole.

"The date of pension was dragged from 5th to 28th of every month, while May has passed without the government aid. The suffering of Aasara pensioners, specially the physically challenged, was taken for granted by the government as it is releasing the pension of its own volition," rued A Srinivasulu, a disabled of Gagan Pahad, Rajendranagar.

Expressing dismay over the delay in releasing Aasara pension, Shaikh Mahboob, also a disabled from Gagan Pahad, said, "though the cut-off date is 5th of every month, the pension is not being released throughout the month that causing several issues, specially to the disabled, for whom the meagre amount of Rs.3,016 a month holds prominence at least to secure medicines."

"The delay in release of pension has been continuing since the last two years. Several reminders, protests and representations to authorities failed to yield any result."

"It is against this background", he said, "we have convened a meeting of disabled people today at Budvel, Rajendranagar, where it was decided to hold a protest at Aram Ghar Crossroads on June 1 to bring the sufferings of physically challenged to the notice of government."

"Though we are not sure whether the government would lend a sympathetic ear to our issues, what can we do more than protesting democratically against the injustice meted out to the disabled, the most vulnerable section of society," contended Mahboob.