Demand to revive toddy societies, close belt shops

Musheerabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was on Thursday felicitated in Raj Bhavan by the Telangana Goud Toddy Tappers' Associations Coordination Committee members. She also received a memorandum from the committee leaders.

The leaders demanded immediate revival of toddy societies across the State, while seeking closure of 'belt shops'. They wanted liquor sales to be stopped for two days in a week by announcing dry days, while informing the Governor that this was the previous policy.

The committee demanded setting up a Rs 5,000 crore toddy federation and a share in areas of public life for the Goud community in accordance with its population. It wanted toddy-tapping removed from the control of the Prohibition and Excise department and be brought under a special ministry.

Among the committee leaders present were chairman Balagoni Balraj Goud, State convener Aili Venkanna Goud, working chairman Elikatti Vijaykumar Goud, Telangana Kallugeeta Karmika Sangham general secretary M V Ramana, coordinator Gaddameedi Vijaykumar Goud, Goud Mahila Sangham State president Dhananjana Goud, Pothagoni Ilayya Goud, Koyada Harshvardhan Goud and Dudala Shankar Goud.

