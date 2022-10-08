  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Demand to stop Ola, Uber, Rapido services

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

UFERWAS cites Karnataka example

Hyderabad: The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) represented on Friday to the Transport department calling Ola, Uber & Rapido autos illegal, on the lines of Karnataka decision to issue notices asking them to stop services within three days. It requested the department to take action against Ola and Uber auto drivers "who are charging double fare in city."

Said B T Srinivasan, general secretary of the federation, in Hyderabad too Uber and Ola cabs and auto drivers are looting customers by putting surge pricing. It will be better if the department takes cue from what our neighboring State has done and suspend their services for at least a week to stop their scam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X