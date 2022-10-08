Demand to stop Ola, Uber, Rapido services

Hyderabad: The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) represented on Friday to the Transport department calling Ola, Uber & Rapido autos illegal, on the lines of Karnataka decision to issue notices asking them to stop services within three days. It requested the department to take action against Ola and Uber auto drivers "who are charging double fare in city."

Said B T Srinivasan, general secretary of the federation, in Hyderabad too Uber and Ola cabs and auto drivers are looting customers by putting surge pricing. It will be better if the department takes cue from what our neighboring State has done and suspend their services for at least a week to stop their scam.