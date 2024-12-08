Demand to tweak Old City Metro Rail route map

Hyderabad; Even as the authorities have speeded up the process of land acquisition for Metro Rail’s long-pending 5.5 km stretch from MGBS to Falaknuma, the affected has raised the pitch that the government reroute the alignment which passes to busy streets.

With scores of religious structures with historical significance likely to be completely or partially demolished in the process, the aggrieved began teaming up to take the matter head on. They cautioned of legal recourse if the authorities go ahead without engaging the ‘stakeholders’. “Despite filing the objection petition, no counter was received. We have also sent legal notice and there was no response from the Metro authorities. The government has failed to consider the opinions of the stakeholders and there was no larger public debate on the matter. We shall be upping the ante and take legal recourse if our views are not taken into consideration and authorities go ahead with their plans,” cautioned Mir Altaf Ali Abidi, president of newly formed Deccan Heritage & Religious Protection Society.

The plan of Metro phase 2 of Corridor II Green Line JBS to Falaknuma was ignored for years. There will be 4 stations from MGBS, namely Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda and Falaknuma. The alignment will pass through Darulshifa – Puranihaveli –Etebarchowk – Alijakotla – Mir Momin Daira – Haribowli – Shalibanda – Shamsheergunj – Aliabad and ends at Falaknuma Metro Rail station. Around 1100 properties will be affected in road widening up to 100 feet as per the Master Plan and to 120 feet at the station locations. The project is expected to cost about Rs 2,000 crore including road widening and shifting of the utilities.

High Court Advocate Mir Wajid Ali Kamil said that this major decision was presented to the people without proper consultation or discussion. “There are alternate routes which are more viable and acceptable. The present route has the danger of maximum damage and harm as religious sentiments will be hurt owing to the significance of the area where it passes through. Darusshifa area is the focal point of the activity,” he pointed out.

Earlier in September, the Committee represented the matter to the Special Deputy Collector, land acquisition, Metro Rail. In this they proposed the rerouting of the project. “It is possible to have Metro Rail running along the Musi River Bed opposite to Salarjung Museum and carry on beyond till Bahadurpura, from where it could be turned towards Falaknuma,” the committee suggested.