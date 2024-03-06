DEO calls upon public reps to cooperate in conducting LS polls

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) has directed the public representatives to cooperate in order to make the polls incident-free and fair in Greater Hyderabad.

On Tuesday DEO Ronald Rose held a meeting with representatives of parties at the GHMC headquarters. He said the Election Commission is likely to issue a notification on the LS polls.

He said the first level of examination of EVMs and VVPATs has been completed, 16 EVM demonstration centres are providing awareness on the use of the right to vote. The GHMC headquarters and RO offices in 15 Assembly segments of the constituencies have been set up and voting on EVMs has been done.

Rose said people are being made aware of the polls .The EC rules and regulations will follow. The final voter list was published on February 8. According to the list, there are 45,70,138 voters in the Greater Hyderabad district, including ( 23,30,574 men) and 22,39,240 women;324 third gender voters.

The DEO said there are 3,986 polling stations in the district. From January 23, 2024 to March 4, Forms 6, 6A, 7, 8 through online and offline registered 169,255, and 109,072 were processed. Of them 102,294 applications were approved and 6,778 rejected. He said details have been provided to the parties.

The EO said Form 6 will be received up to ten days before the last date of nomination; voting can be done only if the name is in the voter list. He said there is no vote as long as there is an Epic card. The GHMC commissioner asked people to check whether their names are in voter list or not. The DEO explained steps are being taken so that all voters in a family vote in the same booth. He directed officials to investigate complaints received by parties at field level.

Representatives of parties who attended the meeting included (MIM Karwan MLA) Kausar Mohiuddin, (BSP) Kalyani Nandish, (BJP) VS Bharadwaj, (Cong) G Niranjan, (BRS) Vijay Kumar.