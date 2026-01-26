Deputy Mayor launches Tarnaka road works

Hyderabad: Aspart of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s ongoing focus on infrastructure development, Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several road development projects in the Tarnaka Division. During the ceremony, it was announced that the Sunday Market Road will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 31.20 lakh, while the Street No 14 St Ann’s School Line Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 49.50 lakh.

The total investment for these road works amounts to Rs 80.70 lakh. The Deputy Mayor stated that these projects will significantly ease traffic movement and improve connectivity for local residents upon completion. She emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure, including quality roads, drainage, and street lighting, to meet public needs. TTUC State President Mothe Shobhan Reddy, along with municipal officials and local representatives, was also in attendance. Following the event, Srilatha visited Kavadiguda in Musheerabad to assess civic issues reported by the community. Accompanied by Corporator Rachana Sri and Deputy Commissioner Pushpalatha, she inspected infrastructural problems in Motilal Nehru Nagar and Maruthi Nagar bastis, specifically reviewing the road conditions from Goshala to the Gandhi Nagar New Bridge.

Local residents informed her that traffic was being severely obstructed by illegally established denting and painting shops and indiscriminate roadside parking. Furthermore, residents expressed serious concerns regarding anti-social activities during night hours, which have created a climate of fear for women, children, and senior citizens.

In an immediate response to these grievances, the Deputy Mayor alerted Gandhi Nagar traffic officials and directed the swift removal of illegal parking and the commencement of road widening works. She noted that unauthorised workshops in residential areas pose a threat to public health and the safety of children, instructing officials to coordinate with relevant departments for their immediate removal. The Deputy Mayor also conducted a comprehensive review of other local issues, including the repair of streetlights and the removal of vehicles parked obstructively in front of the local hospital. She assured residents that the municipal corporation would continue to prioritise the safety and convenience of the public in all its administrative actions.