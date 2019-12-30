Development works inspected at Madhapur division
Highlights
Madhapur: Local Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud said on Sunday that he was devoting special attention to development of Madhapur division.
after inspecting CC roads and development works in Jubilee Garden along with residents, during a 'padayatra,' he said the TRS government would provide funds for the development of Greater Hyderabad with focus on a special plan.
Among those who accompanied Goud were TRS leader Jairaj Yadav, billing department staffer Yadagiri Goud, residents Ramana Reddy, Sharath, Chandrasekhar, Prasad, Kiran.
