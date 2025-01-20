Developments in Phone Tapping Case: Efforts to Bring Former SIB Chief and Associate Back to India

Hyderabad: Efforts are underway to bring back two key individuals involved in the case from the United States. Former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Rao are at the center of the investigation, and authorities in India are working to expedite their return to face legal proceedings.

The police are prepared to invoke the extradition process, utilizing the weapon of the "Red Corner Notice" to seek their handover from U.S. authorities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Ministry of External Affairs are coordinating to ensure that these individuals are brought to India.

Prabhakar Rao, who has already obtained a Green Card in the U.S., and Shravan Rao, who has overstayed his visa, have both been named in the ongoing investigation. Despite the expiration of his visa, Shravan Rao remains in the U.S., further complicating the situation.

The CID has already submitted a report to the central government, while the Ministry of External Affairs is set to send a report to U.S. authorities to facilitate the extradition process. This case has become a point of collaboration between India and the United States in ensuring that the accused face justice.