Devotees flock to Lal Darwaja for Mahankali Bonalu Celebrations

Lal Darwaja witnessed a significant influx of devotees today (Sunday, July 20) as the Mahankali Ammavari Bonalu festivities commenced. Devotees are gathering in large numbers to present bonals to the goddess, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the temple area fills with anticipation and reverence.

In response to the overwhelming turnout, temple authorities have organised special queue lines for those bringing bonals, ensuring a smoother experience for all attendees. The temple has been beautifully adorned for the occasion, with the sounds of devotional songs echoing throughout the bustling surroundings. However, long wait times for darshan of the goddess have become commonplace due to the sheer volume of visitors.

To ensure the safety and comfort of all participants, temple authorities have implemented extensive arrangements. The local police have established a robust security presence, deploying approximately 2,500 officers to oversee the celebrations. CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the area to monitor the ongoing events, and both city and district police have joined forces in security efforts.

To deter criminal activity, special crime prevention units are positioned in the vicinity, focusing on preventing pickpocketing and chain snatching. Additionally, teams of officers in plain clothes are patrolling the area to identify and apprehend any individuals engaging in disruptive behaviour. The Rapid Action Force has also been stationed in sensitive locations to maintain order throughout the festivities.

In a proactive measure, the government has temporarily closed all wine shops during the Bonalu celebrations, and traffic restrictions have been imposed in areas surrounding the temple to facilitate the movement of devotees and ensure their safety.