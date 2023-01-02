Devotees make beeline to temples in Hyderabad on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Hyderabad: Temples in Hyderabad witnessed huge rush with devotees on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, since the early hours of Monday.



All the Vaishnava temples were decorated and illuminated and made provision for Vaikunta dwara darshan.

Devotees made beeline at the temples since the crack of the dawn and by early hours, long and serpentine queues were witnessed at most temples.

Special arrangements were made for the day and Kalyanam were organised at some temple with active participation of devotees.

Not only in Hyderabad, huge number of Hindu devotees thronged temples across two Telugu States and offered special poojas on occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi.



Beeline of devotees were seen at the major temples across two Telugu States including famous temples- Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri– waiting to have darshan of the deities and offer prayers.

The temple's management had made arrangements for the devotees to have a hassle-free darshan.