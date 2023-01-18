DGP Anjani Kumar chairs G-20 Security Coordination body meet

Hyderabad: Ahead of the G-20 Working Group meetings to be held here from January 28 to June 17, the G-20 Security Coordination Committee meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Telangana Director-General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an inter-governmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022. The next G20 leaders' summit at the level of heads of State or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 this year in New Delhi. Kumar said 215 working group meetings are being held across 56 cities in the country ahead of this summit.

As part of this, six meetings will be held in Hyderabad. While the first meeting will be held on January 28, working group meetings will be held on March 6, 7, April 26, 27, 28, June 7, 8, 9, July 15, 16 and 17 under the guidance of various ministries, the top cop said in a release.

He said ministers, secretaries, joint secretary-level officials and representatives of voluntary organisations will attend these meetings. Kumar said coordination between various security departments is necessary to conduct these meetings smoothly and without any security problems.

As the high-ranking delegates attending these meetings will also have the opportunity to visit popular tourist areas in the city, it has been suggested that extensive security measures be taken in those areas.

The police commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad have been instructed to make extensive arrangements mainly at the airport, hotels where the delegates stay and meeting areas. He said special control rooms should be set up in the city along with the airport.

The G-20 security coordination meeting was attended by senior police officers of the State, Airport Authority of India, Regional Passport Office, NDRF, SRDF, CISF, NSG and other security-related departments, the release said.