DGP inaugurates crèche at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards enhancing the welfare of Cyberabad police personnel, particularly women staff, and improving their efficiency, Telangana DGP, Dr Jitender, inaugurated a first-of-its-kind crèche on Friday at the Cyberabad Commissionerate premises.

This facility empowers the police workforce, particularly female officers, to focus on their responsibilities with peace of mind, knowing their children are in a secure, stimulating, and professionally managed space.

On the occasion, the DGP highlighted the positive impact this initiative will have on working police personnel, especially women officers managing childcare alongside their professional duties.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty stated that this is the first initiative of its kind in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and will be directly supervised by the Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), led by DCP Srujana Karnam.

Joint Commissioner of Police, D Joel Davis, highlighted that the crèche is a significant step in supporting police personnel by addressing childcare challenges. He stated that this facility will help officers focus on their duties without worrying about their children’s safety and care.

DCP Srujana Karnam explained that the crèche is designed to address the practical challenges faced by policewomen with young children. The facility is currently accommodating 15 children, with the capacity to house up to 30. It is managed by a team of five teachers and one caregiver, ensuring high-quality care for the children. The crèche operates from 8 am to 7 pm and is open to children up to seven years of age.

Dr Aperna Volluru, founder of My School Italy, said, “As part of our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work culture, we recognised the need to provide a safe and nurturing environment for employees' children.”