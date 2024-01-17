DGP reviews traffic situation in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police Ravi Gupta sought input from traffic police officers on effective measures to regulate and enhance traffic within Greater Hyderabad for the convenience of the public, including the implementation of visible policing and providing modern training for traffic personnel.

The DGP conducted a review of the traffic situation in the Greater Hyderabad area with senior police officers at the DGP office on Tuesday. The DGP was briefed on a Power Point presentation by traffic police officials, detailing traffic conditions around new skywalks and flyovers in GHMC limits. The officials emphasised the situation of bridges in the Musi River area, proposed traffic awareness programmes, and the arrangement of a training centre. Expressing the need for further improvement in GHMC’s traffic, the DGP emphasised the importance of special measures for public convenience. He directed officials to promptly act on the recommendations provided.

Intelligence Chief B Shivadhar Reddy, Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, Hyderabad Traffic Additional Commissioner Vishwa Prasad, IG Tarun Joshi, and others were present at the meeting.