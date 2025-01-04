DGP: SSP to have boxing, cricket coaching centres

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police Dr Jitender on Friday announced the setting up of state-of-the-art boxing and cricket coaching centres in the Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) department. He highlighted the international achievements of Telangana athletes, such as boxer Nikhat Zareen and cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who have been appointed as DSPs.

He revealed that specialised centres would be established under their leadership to train athletes to excel on an international level. During the passing-out parade of the 1st Battalion at Yousufguda, the DGP praised TGSP personnel for their contribution to maintaining law and order in the State and their commendable services in other States.

He added that the trained personnel would also be deployed to curb drug trafficking and control cybercrime, along with contributing to GRP, CID, and other specialised divisions. He announced that 4,077 TGSP constables successfully completed their training, including 548 from the Yousufguda battalion.

This marks the largest training conducted by the department to date. Addressing the new recruits, Dr Jitender advised them to work with dedication and bring pride to their families and the department. He commended the officers and staff involved in the training for their efforts.

TGSP Additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain urged the recruits to uphold discipline and integrity in their service. Among the 4,077 trained constables, 2,746 are graduates, 596 post-graduates, and 62 ex-servicemen.