Dhanteras fever grips Hyderabad as gold sales soar amid new designs

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Dhanteras has brought a glittering rush to jewellery markets across the city, as the public flock to buy gold and silver, considered auspicious and essential for the celebrations. Markets from Begumpet to Nacharam are bustling with buyers eager to invest in precious metals, with retailers reporting a steady and heightened interest in the latest designs.

Gold rates in India have surged past Rs 1,34,000, with Lalitha Jewellery Mall pricing ornaments at Rs 12,170 per 10 grams. The store has introduced a series of new designs, attracting both traditional and contemporary buyers. Many customers were seen making bulk purchases, reflecting the belief that buying gold during Dhanteras brings prosperity and good luck.

This year, despite slightly higher gold rates, the public’s enthusiasm remains undiminished. “Dhanteras is always the most anticipated festival for us. We have seen a significant number of customers opting for our newly launched designs, which combine tradition with modern aesthetics,” a retailer said. Meanwhile, in Nacharam, Nandi Jewellers reported a slightly different trend, with a reduction of Rs 1,500 for 10 grams, making gold more accessible and attracting price-sensitive buyers eager to make the most of the festive offers.

Jewellery stores have strategically stocked their showrooms with a variety of ornaments to cater to different tastes. This year’s gold rush may also be influenced by rising awareness of gold as a safe investment during times of economic uncertainty. Gold continues to be a preferred asset for Indian households, and festivals like Dhanteras provide the perfect opportunity to combine tradition with investment.