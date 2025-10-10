Director Sukumar Launches Sharetea’s First Hyderabad Outlet

Celebrated film director Sukumar inaugurated Sharetea’s first outlet in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall, Hitech City, alongside managing partners Praveen, Arun, Vikas, and Teja.

The global Taiwanese bubble tea brand, founded in 1992, is known for freshly brewed teas, premium ingredients, and customizable flavours, now bringing its vibrant “Share Happiness, Sharetea” experience to the city.

The new store features a contemporary, youthful ambience, offering classics, fruit teas, and boba specialties. The launch event attracted influencers and food enthusiasts who enjoyed tasting sessions and activities.

Sharetea Hyderabad aims to become the city’s go-to destination for authentic Taiwanese bubble tea.