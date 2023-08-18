Distribution of minority relief cheques tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TSFC) announced a change in the venue for the distribution of minority relief cheques. The event, previously slated for the exhibition ground, will now take place at L B Stadium on August 19 Saturday.

TSFC Chairman, Imtiaz Ishaq said that the ceremony will witness the distribution of cheques to around 4,000 minority beneficiaries in Hyderabad. In addition, local MLAs will distribute cheques to another 6,000 minorities hailing from various districts across the State. The first phase of this initiative targets the distribution of 10,000 cheques.

Ishaq urged recipients who have received notification from the offices of the Minority Finance Corporations or the District Minority Welfare Officers (DMWs) to visit the respective offices and verify their names. The government aims to provide relief cheque to a total of 40,000 minority individuals, with a designated allocation of Rs 400 crore for this purpose.

Adding further, he said that the plans are in place to distribute relief cheques to an additional 10,000 minorities in the first week of September. He called upon the minority communities, especially the Muslim population, to display patience and extend their cooperation to the staff facilitating the relief distribution.

Imtiaz Ishaq shared that all logistical arrangements have been finalised for the distribution of 25,000 sewing machines among women belonging to the minority community.

This is towards empowering minority women and fostering sustainable growth within the community.