Do I need take permission from police for whatever I do, asks Sharmila

Gajwel: YSRTP president YS Sharmila was placed under house arrest by the police after she went on a tour to Gajwel in support of the victims who protested against Dalit Bandhu.



The police told the Sharmila that she is not allowed to Gajwel. On this occasion, she surrendered to the police and asked them to let her go out. However, as the police did not allow her, she camped at her residence at Lotus Pond and started protesting.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Sharmila expressed her anger at the behavior of the police. Police say her Gajwel tour will disrupt law and order... Will you arrest those who create law and order? Or arrest those who fight on behalf of the people, she asked the police.

Did you house arrest BRS party leaders in Gajwel? She asked the police that there should be no opposition political parties and that opposition leaders should not fight for the people.

Sharmila said that the governments in power can do anything in Manipur and they can rule like Taliban in Telangana. Do you need police permission to set up a political party? Want permission to fight on behalf of the people? Do I need your permission for everything, she questioned.

She asked did the police take into custody the BRS party leaders who attacked Dalit victims in Thigala village of Gajwel, KCR's constituency. If the BRS leaders are the ones doing the attacks, why police put us under house arrest, she questioned.

Sharmila said that she is the child of the former chief minister... she will fight on behalf of the people. She said that the villagers of Thigala had written to her that they had been cheated and wanted to fight on their behalf. She said that she was going there on their request.

Don't the police have a responsibility to protect the victims, she asked. Are we wrong to fight? Or is it wrong for you to stop us, Sharmila furiously asked police.

She said that they are going to fight peacefully on behalf of Dalits in the constituency and added that she don't have stones and sticks. “I will go there and listen to the sufferings and talk to the media on people’s behalf, she said.

She said that even if the BRS party members attacked him during her visit, she promised that she would not turn back. She has already complained that the BRS attacked her with sticks and stones and burnt her vehicles earlier.

She said even if BRS leaders attacked and vehicles are burnt, she will not stop fighting on behalf of the people. Sharmila said that she did not come into politics to improve their lives... she came to restore the golden rule of YSR.