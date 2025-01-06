Docs clear air on HMPV, ask citizens not to panic

Hyderabad: Denying the government’s claim that there were no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in the State, senior doctors from the city said the HMPV was a regular thing and not a mysterious virus. However, experts wanted strict vigilance and cautioned people on following instructions issued by the Health Department as it was not sure whether it was a new mutant in China.

Senior paediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Santosh said, “It was not a new virus. We see it every year. It’s not a mystery virus. If it’s some new mutation, there is no information about it as of now. Let’s be vigilant but not create suspense and panic. Let’s follow precautions, though. We need to stay vigilant but not panic. We see HMPV every year, but let’s keep a close watch on whether it’s a new mutant. As of now, there is no such news.”

“Let’s educate the public again and again on how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, be it HMPV, the influenza virus, or RSV virus,” he said, sharing reports of a few children treated by her.

Dr Madap Karuna, Consultant, EMRI Green Health Services, who deals with preventive health care, said, “Instead of saying, don’t panic, please spread awareness. She said, be responsible; it will protect you and your family from all sorts of respiratory illnesses like influenza, flu, RSV mycoplasma, Covid, and metapneumo. For six weeks, don’t be hesitant to wear a mask; it doesn’t require statistics or science. It protects you from allergy and seasonal flu.”

She said, “The government should encourage medical professionals to report cases. It can talk facts based on evidence. All critical care units also should be giving the mortality analysis report. The team should give public health advice. Also, what is the outcome in OP/IP dynamics of the spread of the virus among hospital staff and families in comparison to Covid can be known.”

Infection Control Academy of India president Dr Ranga Reddy Burri said, “No case of HMPV has been detected so far in Telangana is contentious. Otherwise, the proactive communication and guidance to the public by the Telangana government is appreciated.”