Doctor kidnapped in Hyderabad rescued in Anantapur

The Hyderabad police have rescued a doctor who was kidnapped from Rajendranagar on Tuesday afternoon with the help of the Anantapur police. The police arrested a person in connection with the kidnap case.

Getting into details, a six-member gang from Hyderabad had allegedly kidnapped the doctor Behjas Hussain (58) from an apartment adjacent to the Excise Academy at Kismathpur around 1.30 pm on Tuesday in a car. The family of doctor launched a search for him and then lodged a complaint with the police who booked a case and took up investigation.

The police had sounded an alert across Telangana and neighbouring States following which the gang was traced at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh when they were shifting the doctor to Bengaluru.

An official said that one of the kidnappers was a tenant of the doctor who stays in the same building. A special team has left for Anantapur to bring the doctor to the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other senior officials were monitoring the kidnap case since yesterday.