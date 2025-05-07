Don’t browbeat employees, Eatala warns Revanth govt

Hyderabad:Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender cautioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to remember the consequences of attempts to misrepresent employees during the united Andhra Pradesh period under former Chief Minister NTR.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rajender criticised Reddy for threatening employees, arguing that it reflects the inexperience and inefficiency of his party in portraying Telangana as a bankrupt state. He pointed out that Telangana had a budget of one lakh crore in 2014-15, and under State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the budget has now increased to Rs 3 lakh crore after 11 years. This growth indicates that the state is progressing, not bankrupt.

Highlighting the state’s budgetary performance and revenue growth since 2014, Rajender noted that Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) constitutes 14 per cent of the total GSDP of India. It is estimated that Rs 18 lakh crore will be generated by 2025-26. He questioned how Telangana could be labelled bankrupt given these figures. Rajender urged the people of Telangana to observe the disparity between Revanth Reddy’s statements before the 2024 elections and his current claims.

He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who recognises that the development of the country is intrinsically linked to the progress of the states.

He remarked, “Revanth Reddy speaks with inexperience and lacks understanding. His focus appears to be on his own gains and development rather than the welfare of the people of Telangana.” Rajender also pointed out issues in Telangana, such as workers in gram panchayats not receiving their dues, contractors protesting for unpaid bills, and students not being reimbursed for fees—with mess charges remaining unpaid as well.

“When facing genuine problems, there should be seriousness, strategic planning, strong commitment, a tough approach, and coordination.

The administration should advance firmly with experienced guidance. However, no one expected you to rise so quickly to undermine Telangana society and tarnish its reputation in the country,” he stated.