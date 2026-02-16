India Emerges as OpenAI’s Second-Largest Market with 100 Million Weekly ChatGPT Users

While the global artificial intelligence race is often framed as a contest between the United States and China, India is quietly reshaping that narrative. The country has now become the second-largest market for OpenAI globally, with 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users — trailing only the US.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared the milestone ahead of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, highlighting India’s growing influence in the global AI ecosystem. The numbers are significant: out of roughly 800 million weekly ChatGPT users worldwide, one in eight now comes from India, making it the largest market in Asia.

Altman’s remarks signal a notable shift in tone. There was a time when he had described India as “hopeless” in the context of building foundational AI models. Today, however, the country stands at the heart of OpenAI’s expansion strategy.

A major reason for India’s rapid adoption of AI tools lies in its demographic advantage. With over a billion internet users and one of the world’s largest student populations, India offers fertile ground for AI-driven learning and productivity tools. According to Altman, students have emerged as a key growth engine. “It has the largest number of students on ChatGPT worldwide, a sign of how many young people here are treating AI as a way to learn faster and get ahead. And it ranks fourth globally in the use of Prism, our free new tool for scientific research and collaboration.”

From solving homework problems and generating code to preparing for competitive exams and improving language skills, ChatGPT has increasingly become a digital study partner across Indian campuses. The momentum reflects a broader cultural embrace of technology, particularly among Gen Z users eager to gain an academic edge.

Recognising India’s price-sensitive market, OpenAI has also adapted its pricing strategy. The company introduced a sub-$5 ChatGPT Go plan and later offered it free for a year in India, significantly lowering entry barriers. These moves have helped drive adoption at scale. To deepen its presence, OpenAI inaugurated its New Delhi office in August 2025, signaling long-term commitment to the region.

However, competition in India’s AI landscape is intensifying. Tech giant Google is making strong inroads with its AI model, Gemini. India has become one of Gemini’s largest education markets globally. The company is aggressively targeting young users through free one-year AI subscriptions and strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Reliance Jio. Through this tie-up, Gemini AI Pro is being offered free for 18 months to over 500 million Jio subscribers, initially focusing on users aged 18 to 25.

Beyond students, professionals and researchers in India are also integrating AI tools into their workflows. Reports suggest India ranks among the leading countries using OpenAI’s free scientific research and collaboration tools.

As policymakers and tech leaders gather in New Delhi to discuss AI’s expanding role in governance, education, and enterprise, one thing is clear: India is no longer a peripheral market in the AI revolution. It is fast becoming one of its central pillars.